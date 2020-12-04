Parton

CMT will feature DOLLY PARTON all day on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th in a "Holly DOLLY CHRISTMAS Extravaganza." The event will feature a movie marathon of PARTON's films, her classic music videos, a full episode of “CMT Hot 20 Countdown” featuring PARTON, personal anecdotes from the star and more.

The festivities will kick off at 8a (CT) with the DOLLY-themed episode of “CMT Hot 20 Countdown,” immediately followed by a movie marathon featuring "DOLLY PARTON's Coat of Many Colors," "DOLLY PARTON's CHRISTMAS of Many Colors: Circle of Love," "Unlikely Angel" and "Steel Magnolias." Additionally, fans can expect fun, virtual surprises from PARTON throughout the marathon, as well as a look into her upcoming CBS holiday special (NET NEWS 11/11).

« see more Net News