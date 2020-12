Eldredge

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's BRETT ELDREDGE will host his own holiday special, "Glow," TONIGHT (12/4) on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY at 7p (CT). The show will feature ELDREDGE as he shares his favorite CHRISTMAS songs and the memories they carry.

Check out a preview of "BRETT ELDREDGE Presents: Glow" here, and tune in for free here.

