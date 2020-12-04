A Very Sunny Christmas

IHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS and KLAS-TV (8 NEWS NOW) will broadcast “A VERY SUNNY CHRISTMAS,” a special featuring NEVADA-based entertainers to benefit OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE IN SOUTHERN NEVADA. This nonprofit organization serves adults with intellectual and related disabilities.



“A VERY SUNNY CHRISTMAS” airs on KSNE (SUNNY 106.5) and local CBS affiliate, KLAS-TV, on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18th, 3–4p (PT). It will also air on KLAS-TV, DECEMBER 25th, 12p, and 6:30p (PT).



8 NEWS NOW GOOD DAY LAS VEGAS anchors JOHN LANGELER, and ALEX BACKUS will host with SUNNY 106.5’s morning show personalities AJ (MAGUIRE) and JOANNA with performances and appearances by WAYNE NEWTON, DARIUS RUCKER, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MAT FRANCO, BRIAN NEWMAN, RUSSELL DICKERSON, SHIN LIM, DANIEL EMMET, PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON, XAVIER MORTIMER, DEBBIE GIBSON and more.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous challenges to OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE and the people they serve, particularly with the upcoming event season as their normal holiday events like MAGICAL FOREST have been canceled for the 2020 season,” said AJ from “AJ AND JOANNA IN THE MORNING” on Sunny 106.5.





AJ’s morning show partner and co-host for the broadcast, JOANNA, added, “Fundraising events are necessary to support OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE’s programs and services, and we hope ‘A VERY SUNNY CHRISTMAS’ will help provide LAS VEGAS with great entertainment, safe at home, while they donate to this terrific organization.”

