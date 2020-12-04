Special

CBS AUDIO has another holiday special on tap, a three-hour show hosted by GIL GROSS and available via XDS and FTP starting DECEMBER 17th.



The show will include a segment from the "60 MINUTES" team traveling to the "New JERUSALEM"; HARRY CHRISTOPHERS on the story of HANDEL's Messiah; an answer to the question of how the tradition of hanging up big socks for CHRISTMAS started; an interview with the person behind the acapella "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "STAR WARS" theme renditions; baking tips; gift giving tips; and NEW YEAR'S resolution do's and don'ts.

« see more Net News