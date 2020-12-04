Deaton

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) presented ROBERT DEATON with its CMA CHAIRMAN'S AWARD on WEDNESDAY (12/2) during their final board meeting of 2020, conducted via ZOOM. DEATON is the executive producer behind CMA's three television properties: "The CMA Awards," "CMA FEST" and "CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS." The award, which is not given annually, is bestowed at the discretion of the incumbent Chairman when they feel an individual or individuals merits the recognition through outstanding service to CMA.

Additionally, CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN presented mementos to outgoing CMA Chairman KURT JOHNSON and current Pres./incoming 2021 CMA Chairman and MARY HILLIARD HARRINGTON, in recognition of their service to the CMA Board of Directors. JOHNSON is SVP/Programming at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. HARRINGTON is Senior Artist Manager at RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT.

“I’m amazed year after year at what comes out of that screen,” said JOHNSON in recognizing DEATON. “THE AWARDS, FEST and ‘CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS’ – these are the anchors of the year for Country music lovers. Thanks to you and your brilliant vision and your tireless tenacity, they remain the gold standard. ”

“This is the joy of my life,” said DEATON, accepting the award. “I love working with you all. I love the artists in that same sensibility [the late producer] WALTER [MILLER] had. It’s not just about work, it’s about taking care of each other. I am so honored. This is amazing and has made my year. I appreciate it so much.”

