New

Former NBA player KENYON MARTIN is hosting a new podcast for the BASKETBALLNEWS.COM PODCAST NETWORK. "NEAT AND UNFILTERED" will post new episodes in both audio and video form on FRIDAYS and has GREY GOOSE as its initial sponsor.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to share my point of view with the people,” said MARTIN. “It’s been a long time coming, but it’s time. ‘NEAT AND UNFILTERED’ will bring something different to the podcast community. Get your popcorn and adult beverage (preferably GREY GOOSE), sit back and enjoy!”

“We're thrilled to add KENYON to our staff as a podcaster and writer,” said Chief Content Officer ALEX KENNEDY. “During his NBA career, his big personality and brutal honesty helped him become a fan favorite. These same characteristics will make for an interesting podcast, and KENYON has shown that he’s not afraid to say whatever is on his mind.”

MARTIN's son KENYON MARTIN JR. was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the SACRAMENTO KINGS on NOVEMBER 25th and was immediately traded to the HOUSTON ROCKETS.

« see more Net News