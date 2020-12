Radio Consulting Services

RADIO CONSULTING SERVICES announced TODAY (12/4) the launch of CHRISTMAS formats on several of it's roster stations. Listeners can now enjoy the All-Christmas format on:

KWSW AC(EZ 980)/EUREKA, CA 11/19

KIYS HD-2 Adult Hits (94.1 REINDEER RADIO) /JONESBORO, AR

WDSN AC (SUNNY 106)/DUBOIS, PA 11/23

KUMR AC (SUNNY 104.5)/ROLLA, MO

