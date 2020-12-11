Musically Fed Soup Kitchen

ELEKTRA GIVES BACK and ATLANTA'S CENTER STAGE announced they will team up with MUSICALLY FED to host the “Feed The Crew!” holiday food drive on FRIDAY DECEMBER 11th, 2020.

The contactless, drive-through event benefits ATLANTA music industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 Global Pandemic and touring shutdown. According to NIVA, the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION, the Independent Venue and Promoter Industry is experiencing 95% revenue loss, while 95% of employees are furloughed and 90% of venues are at risk of bankruptcy.

ELEKTRA GIVES BACK recently launched as a philanthropic, employee-led resource group at ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP, and “Feed The Crew!” will be its first, official charitable undertaking.

MUSICALLY FED is a 501(c)(3) Organization dedicated to mobilizing the music industry in the fight against hunger by donating unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure. Since the pandemic, MUSICALLY FED has shifted their focus to taking care of those in the music industry who are out of work without live events. ENTERCOM has signed on as the radio partner for the charitable event.

Information on the food drive and Online Donations can be made here.

