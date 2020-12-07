Chris Crist

CHRIS CRIST, a radio DJ who segued into promotion, culminating in a 22-year run at WARNER BROS. RECORDS, , passed away of heart disease at home in PALM SPRINGS, CA, with his wife, CHERYL, by his side. He was 85.

Born in SALINAS, CA, CRIST became interested in the theater, meeting a then-unknown actor named JAMES DEAN,, filming "East Of Eden" and hung out with him for several days, thinking he was an extra until the movie was released. At age 19, CRIST began a career in entertainment, performing comedy routines in the area and eventually in SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES.

In 1957, he joined PSA AIRLINES in SAN FRANCISCO, serving in many capacities including air traffic controller. When he was offered a spot as an on-air personality at KDON/MONTEREY, CA, he began a new career for two years which led to the record industry. For the next 32 years, CHRIS was the promotion and marketing manager for WARNER BROS., CAPITOL and UNITED ARTISTS RECORDS.

After joining RCA RECORDS in SAN FRANCISCO in 1966, he was soon introduced to the newly signed JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, and was in the studio when they recorded their first album. In 1967, he sat in RCA's box seat at the MONTEREY POP FESTIVAL, where he saw JANIS JOPLIN, who had performed the night before, hanging out on the sidelines and invited her and her entourage to sit with them. It was also around this time he met SAN FRANCISCO GIANT WILLIE McCOVEY, and invited him to a promotion party he was hosting at the PLAYBOY CLUB. The two would become lifelong friends and CHRIS accompanied WILLIE when he was inducted into the BASEBALL HALL OF FAME.

Moving on to L.A. as Regional Promotional Mgr. for COLUMBIA/EPIC, CHRIS worked with a young ROD STEWART, who was the lead singer of the JEFF BECK GROUP at the time. Also on the label was JIMMU PAGE and THE YARDBIRDS

He joined WARNER BROS. RECORDS in LOS ANGELES in 1975 and, for the next 22 years, until he retired in 1997, he had the pleasure of working with FRANK SINATRA, FLEETWOOD MAC, VAN HALEN, PRINCE, MADONNA, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, ELTON JOHN, GEORGE HARRISON and many more.

CHRIS is survived by his wife of 48 years, CHERYL, and his two daughters, CHRISTYL EVERLEIGH (son-in-law DAN ZELINKSKI) and TIANNA CAMPBELL.

