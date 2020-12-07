13 Year Run

OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING (OPB) has announced they are shutting down its 24-hour Triple A channel, OPBMUSIC, as of DECEMBER 11th. It was a HD2/streaming channel that also aired on a translator at night. OPB says it wants to “devote our resources to more music reporting across OPB's platforms including OPB Radio and TV, and on the website.” Studio sessions, interviews and other features on OPBMUSIC will continue at opbmusic.org.

OPB also stated in a tweet, “We owe a huge thanks to OPBMUSIC's DJs, past and present, for their work over those years, and thanks to everyone who listened and supported the service.”

