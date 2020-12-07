Stevie Nicks (DFree/Shutterstock.com)

STEVIE NICKS has entered into a partnership with PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC for the iconic singer/songwriter to join the family of celebrated songwriters. The publisher will acquire a majority stake in her publishing copyrights, as well as representing the GRAMMY winner in brand alliance and brand marketing opportunities and will partner with KOBALT on administration of the catalog.

The deal includes the platinum hit “Landslide,” the GRAMMY-nominated “Edge Of Seventeen” and “Stand Back,” as well as “Dreams,” which recently saw a resurgence thanks to a viral TIKTOK video posted last FALL. The song, which was the second single off FLEETWOOD MAC’s critically acclaimed, 1977 album "Rumours," recently went Top 10 on BILLBOARD’s streaming chart, saw another 16 million streams bringing it to over a half billion plays on SPOTIFY alone.

Additional terms of the deal include a strategic publishing alliance with the singer that will allow her to sign new songwriters to a joint venture. STEVIE will also now have access to PRIMARY WAVE’s entire marketing, branding, Broadway, film/TV, and digital strategy teams, as well as their licensing and synch departments.

Commented PRIMARY WAVE CEO/founder LARRY MESTEL, “To say we’re excited to welcome the incredible STEVIE NICKS to the PRIMARY WAVE family would be a dramatic understatement. If PRIMARY WAVE were starting our company today, STEVIE NICKS would be one of the shining pillars, a true legend among legends, a groundbreaking artist, and the longevity of her iconic career comes from writing songs, instantly recognizable and critically acclaimed, that stand the test of time.”

SHERYL LOUIS, NICKS' long-time manager, and JAMIE YOUNG, her attorney, negotiated the deal on her behalf.

