WZPL Goes All-Request

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WZPL(99.5 ZPL)/INDIANANAPOLIS hosted SMILEY’S 24th ANNUAL MAKE-A-WISH REQUEST-A-THON, raising a new record of $1,003,919, enough to grant wishes for 100 kids in CENTRAL INDIANA with life-threatening illnesses in just 36 hours



WZPL Ops Mgr, JR AMMONS, commented, “For a couple days every DECEMBER, ZPL gives ARIANA, JUSTIN and THE WEEKND a break and we open the doors to VAN HALEN, SPICE GIRLS, ZAC BROWN BAND and whoever else gets requested -- all with the goal of raising as much money as possible for children and their families right here in CENTRAL INDIANA.

“It’s beyond humbling to work with a group of such talented and dedicated personalities. The results each year are a direct reaction to the passion DAVE, NIKKIE, WILL, TONI and COLE pour into these two days. I’m at a loss for words…in a year filled with so much bad, it’s so nice to close out 2020 like this."

« see more Net News