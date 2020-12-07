New Additions

A pair of familiar sports radio voices are about to join Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN)/ST. LOUIS, reports the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's DAN CAESAR.

BERNIE MIKLASZ, the former P-D columnist who hosted a show at crosstown HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN) until he was let go in MAY, tweeted on THURSDAY (12/3) that he is taking over the 3-6p (CT) slot on THE FAN, filling the gap left by the departure of FRANK O. PINION. His show starts TODAY (12/7).

Meanwhile, former ST. LOUIS RAMS radio play-by-play voice and longtime CBS affiliate KMOV-TV sports anchor STEVE SAVARD is also joining THE FAN for 1-3p weekdays, beginning JANUARY 4th. JOHN HADLEY, who is part of a group that is in the process of buying the station from RANDY MARKEL and has been among the hosts of"THE HARDLINE" in the 1-3p MONDAY through THURSDAY slot, will come off the air to make way for SAVARD.

