Kasi and Chuck Wicks (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to VERGE RECORDS artist, podcast host and former syndicated morning radio personality CHUCK WICKS and his wife, KASI, on the birth of their first child together. Son TUCKER ELLIOTT WICKS arrived on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th.

WICKS shared on INSTAGRAM that he and his wife are “beside ourselves with so much joy and love for our baby boy,” calling him “as healthy as an ox! The feelings that are going through me having a son and holding him for the first time skin to skin yesterday … well … I just lost it. Thank you so much for all your messages and support. Specially through our IVF journey if you’ve followed.”

WICKS signed with VERGE RECORDS in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/7) and launched his podcast, “Talk To CHUCK” via the BOBBY BONES' NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK and iHEART PODCAST NETWORK later that month (NET NEWS 10/29). He previously was co-host of WESTWOOD ONE's "TY, KELLY & CHUCK" show, later renamed "The TY BENTLI Show." He has also appeared on the television series "Dancing With The Stars”and “Ironman: Quest For Kona," among others.

The baby news also makes JASON ALDEAN an uncle, as KASI is his sister.

