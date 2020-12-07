Fitz Leaving 98.9 The Bull

In case you missed it, as ALL ACCESS reported late FRIDAY (NET NEWS 12/04) HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE morning show "FITZ In The Morning” will be ending in the next few weeks.

FITZ plans to focus his attention on his weekly syndicated show, “BOB KINGSLEY’s Country Top 40 With FITZ,” which he began hosting in JANUARY (NET NEWS 12/19/19), as well as the creation of new projects. His team has already departed and a search is underway for his replacement.

Check out FRIDAY's coverage, here.

