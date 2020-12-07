-
More Names Are Added To The iHeartMedia RIF List Now Into Week #6
December 7, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
The iHEARTMEDIA RIF continues and has now entered week #6, as of TODAY (12/07).
In an effort to keep everyone connected, ALL ACCESS has compiled the most up to date list of those talented pros who are now out, that we know of, and that are now seeking work. If you know of someone not listed, we urge you to please reach them to reach out.
To highlight the most recent departures and keep the industry updated, ALL ACCESS and continue to post this list with the most recent additions at the top and then moving them to the longer, more permanent list each day.
Still many want to know why is this RIF taking place and why is it going on for so long?
Due to COVID-19 the impact has been felt in every sector of the economy. At the same time, iHEARTMEDIA is resetting and retooling virtually every department: management, content creation, promotion, marketing, podcasting, digital teams, sales and engineering staffs, as the company prepares for the future and to keep step with a WFH environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-changing staffing needs on its many on-going platforms and initiatives.
The format editors at ALL ACCESS are urging you to please keep these talented professionals in mind and in your prayers to help them find a new job. Even if you don't have a job for them, letting them know that you are thinking of them is very important, hence this list. Please, call or email them.
ALL ACCESS suggests that you keep these professionals in mind for any new openings in your company, as they will eventually need a job despite severance. Or, you can explore those who are also looking for work from other companies in the ALL ACCESS SITUATIONS WANTED section of our site. You can also list yourself there for free.
If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.
New to the RIF list today:
- BRADY, late nights, WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK is reachable at www.instagram.com/bradyonair/
- JAKE "PACO" NAVARRO, Production Dir., IHEARTMEDIA/TALLAHASSEE and PANAMA CITY as well as PD/afternoons for WXSR (X101.5)/TALLAHASSEE and PD at WPAP-HD2 (96ROCK)/PANAMA CITY who can be reached at (949) 306-5023 or radiojake13@gmail.com
Here is an up to date and ongoing list of the names that ALL ACCESS knows about who have been laid off:
- AMY LYNN, midday host WCKT (CAT COUNTRY 107.1)/FORT MYERS, FL Reach her at AmyLynnRadio@gmail.com or (503) 505-1463
- AMY MALONE, evenings at WKDD/AKRON/CANTON, Production Dir. Promotions Dir. and PSA Dir. for WKDD, WRQK, WHOF, WHLO/AKRON/CANTON is findable at amp42578@gmail.com
- ANDY CLARK, middays at Country WCOL/COLUMBUS
- ANGELA DODSON, iHEARTMEDIA SPOKANE Promotions Director, (509) 216-5544
- ANTHONY ‘ANT MAN’ ALLEN, PD, Country KASE & KVET-F/AUSTIN
- ASHLEY GEORGE, Promotions and Digital services/NEW ORLEANS is out.
- ASHLEY CAVALIERE, middays WKCI/NEW HAVEN, Production and Creative Services Producer for the National imaging team, as well as a production center producer after 13 years with the company, can be contacted at Ashleyonair@gmail.com or (203) 907-7802
- BILL BLACK, Dir./Urban Programming, WJLB & WMXD/DETROIT reachable at (313) 801 5454 or billblack2@gmail.com
- BILL MCALLISTER, morning host at Classic Rock WLLZ (DETROIT'S WHEELS)/DETROIT; contact BILL at billymj63@gmail.com
- BILL RYAN, Executive Producer, "JOHNJAY & RICH," who has been at the company for 11 years next month. Reach him at (310) 686-9161 or billryanjjr@gmail.com
- BILL "STU" STEWART, PD/mornings at Country KASH/ANCHORAGE. Formerly mornings at KGOT/ANCHORAGE. Reach him at bstu101.3@gmail.com or (907) 764-7839
- BRITTANY JENNINGS, Morning show producer/weekender WRKO-A/BOSTON
- BRITTNEE BROOKS, KIBT (96.1 THE BEAT)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 5-year air talent, Social Media Mgr. and Brand Influencer. Email: brittneebrooks8@gmail.com or (719) 282-5551
- BROOKE MORRISON, middays, WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, and afternoons, KSLZ/ST. LOUIS. Reach her at (314) 315-0733 or brookealexism@gmail.com
- CAMILLE HANTLA, Digital Content Director for 16 stations in BIRMINGHAM, GADSDEN, and TUSCALOOSA, AL. Contact HANTLA at Camille.Hantla@gmail.com
- CHARLIE MUNSON, mornings for more than 30 years at Country WESC/GREENVILLE, SC
- CHASE DANIELS, PD/afternoons Country WRWD, Top 40 WPKF and Classic Rock WBWZ. 19+ year vet with stops in BINGHAMTON, UTICA, ELMIRA, ITHACA. Reach CHASE at (607) 321-1153 or chasedaniels106@gmail.com
- CJ GOODEARL, a Production Director for the past 26 years at the ORLANDO cluster, is open for freelance VO and production projects. Demos at www.cjvoices.com or contact at cjgoodearl@gmail.com or (407) 341-0473
- CJ MILLER, PD/Afternoon Drive, KCDA/SPOKANE, WA Reach him at (253) 302-2188
- COREY MOSS, HUNTSVILLE Production/Programming Assistant is available at cmoss1981@gmail.com
- HILARY MILLS, - Mornings on WMJJ (Magic 96.5)/BIRMINGHAM and WMXA (Mix 96.7), Middays on WKKR (97.7 Kicker FM)/AUBURN. Can be reached at htn0001@gmail.com or(404) 626-8736
- COREY ROTIC, 20 year veteran, most recently nights at WMMS/CLEVELAND and was known as "COREY THE BOARD OP" on the nationally syndicated ROVER's MORNING GLORY can be reached at (216) 240-1866 or coreyroticsucks@gmail.com. He's launching a short-form Rock News feature "ROTIC REPORT" and you can sign up at theroticreport@gmail.com
- CORNEL BOGDAN, Senior Account Manager and On-Air Host of "Tangled Up In Blues" at WNCD (93.3 THE WOLF)/YOUNGSTOWN. Email: CB@TANGLEDUPINBLUES.biz website: www.TANGLEDUPINBLUES.biz
- CORT WEBBER, PD, KFBW (105.9 THE BREW), ALT 102.3 (KKRZ-HD2)/PORTLAND, KEX-A is findable at cortwebber@gmail.com
- CURTISS JOHNSON, SVP/Programming/SACRAMENTO cluster. Contact him at (916) 792-9255, curtissjohnson@gmail.com
- CRYSTAL MCKENZIE, WFBQ(Q95)/INDIANAPOLIS middays and Cluster Production Director. Can be reached at (317) 225-1142, voiceofcrystal@aol.com
- CYNDI LaFRESE, APD and AM host at KMYI/TUCSON and nights on KMXP/PHOENIX. Reach her at cyndila@gmail.com
- DAMIAN "I DO WINDOWS" MONTEZ, mornings, KGOR/OMAHA is gettable at dajamo74@yahoo.com
- DAN BLACKMAN, afternoons, AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, (856) 906-4861, dannybla@netzero.com
- DAVE MAN, Digital PD, reporter, N/T WTVN/COLUMBUS, OH
- DAVE ROSSI, PD/middays, Classic Rock WNRQ/NASHVILLE, DaveRossi615@gmail.com or (615)970-2111
- DAVID ALLEN, was Production Director and On-Air at iHEARTMEDIA ORLANDO from 2005 through 2015, then transferred to PD at News/Talk WFLA/TALLAHASSEE, FL, and WFLF/PANAMA CITY, FL. Reach him at davidallenonair@gmailcom
- DAVID "FINGERS" BELL, APD at News-Talk WFLA-A-W233AV-W256CT-W290BJ/TAMPA; contact DAVID at fingers@fingerspaint.com or (813) 309-0681
- DAVID "FISCH", a 25-year broadcast veteran and host of “FISCH In The Morning” on The River 105.9 WHCN (THE RIVER 105.9)/HARTFORD, is out. He formerly produced "The Herd with COLIN COWHERD" on ESPN RADIO, and did mornings on crosstown WMRQ. Reach out at (203) 676-5655 or davidefisch@yahoo.com.
- DAVE HANSON, PD of WLDI (WILD 95.5)/WEST PALM BEACH, Reach DAVE at (954) 873-5394 or DDHmusic@aol.com.
- DAWN MARCEL,iHEARTMEDIA SPOKANE,Programming Assistant and middays at AC KISC (KISS 98.1). Reach her at divadawnmarcel@yahoo.com.
- DENISE KALENTZIS, mornings WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA, is reachable at dkalentzis@gmail.com
- DEREK MOORE, Digital PD, iHEARTMEDIA/SACRAMENTO cluster and afternoons at Classic Rocker KYRV (93.7 THE RIVER) is contactable at (530) 613-5318 or derekmoore49@hotmail.com
- DERRICK MARTIN, Regional President, ST. LOUIS, SPRINGFIELD MO, CEDAR RAPIDS, DES MOINES, QUAD CITIES, IA
- DEUCE, Middays WXTB (98ROCK)/Tampa Bay, Promotions Manager WXTB and Country WFUS (US1035)/TAMPA is available at (317) 250-4598 or josephagan@icloud.com
- DJ SLAB, Host WQUE/NEW ORLEANS is out.
- DJ WIZKID, On-Air Talent & Assistant Programmer Weekdays 7pm-12am WJBT/JACKSONVILLE, Weekends WKSL & WBTP/TAMPA. Can be reached at Bookwizkidd@gmail.com or (904) 535-0759
- “DOLLAR” BILL DRACE, Director Of Marketing/Events/Promotions and a 25-year veteran at the SYRACUSE, NY, group, included stints on Y94 morning show and afternoon drive. Reach him at billdrace@yahoo.com or (315) 920-5622.
- DON POLLNOW, President/WICHITA cluster (KZSN, KZCH, KRBB and KTHR) is seeking a new opportunity. Contact him at (502) 542-2999, donpollnow@yahoo.com
- DON WILBANKS, Production Director at iHEARTMEDIA NEW ORLEANS since 2008. Reach him at (601) 569-0508 or don.wilbanks@charter.net
- DOUG GOUDIE, middays, Talker WRKO-A/BOSTON
- DURYAN, mornings WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA, is available at duryan503@gmail.com
- ELIOT KING MD/nights, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, (317) 491-3352 or eliottking@yahoo.com
- ERIC PAULSEN, Middays at WRIT-FM/MILWAUKEE and also previously mornings at WXXM-FM/MADISON, WI, for the past five years. Reach him at (414) 899-5200 or eric@wellstreammedia.com.
- ETHAN BRINER, PALM BEACH/TREASURE COAST, FL Dir./Marketing & Promotions; reach ETHAN at ethan1788@gmail.com or (561) 889-1188
- “BIG” FRANK GILBERT, Director of Marketing & Promotions MEMPHIS Cluster (WHRK, KJMS, WEGR, KWNW, WREC, WHAL & WDIA). Let go after 26 years. Reach him at (901) 643-4784, frankgilbertjr@yahoo.com
- GAVAN BRUDERER, Commercial & Imaging Producer/SALT LAKE CITY. Contact him at (801) 695-1264, gavanbruderer@gmail.com
- GAVIN, morning co-host at WKSS (KISS 95-7)/HARTFORD can be contacted at (860) 803-5720
- GRANT THOMPSON, iHEARTMEDIA MEMPHIS SVP Sales. Reach him at (217)493-3713 or gqt1130@yahoo.com.
- GREG LAMEGA, mornings, Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9)/MIAMI
- HILARY MILLS, mornings on WMJJ (MAGIC 96.5)/BIRMINGHAM, AL and WMXA (MIX 96.7)/COLUMBUS, GA (WMXA), plus middays on Country WKKR (97.7 Kicker FM)/COLUMBUS,GA. Reach out to MILLS at htn0001@gmail.com or (404) 626-8736
- HUNTER QUINN, mornings KTCZ (CITIES 97)/MINNEAPOLIS at djhunterquinn@gmail.com or (262) 893-1993
- J.J. COOK, SVPP/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, is around at (319) 329-3714 or iowaviking@mchsi.com
- JAGGER, PD, WKSS/HARTFORD is a free agent at jaggerwthrowdown@gmail.com or (203) 535-6337
- JAKE McBRIDE, air personality Country KKIX (KIX 104)/FAYETTEVILLE, AR had been with the station since 2002. He's reachable at MrJakeMcbride@gmail.com
- JAMI "CANDY" LANDIS, middays KIOC (BIG DOG 106) and afternoons KCOL (COOL 92.5)/BEAUMONT, TX and Production Dir. for 21 years is at jamilandis1978@gmail
- JARED FALLON, PD, KBKS/SEATTLE is out and available at (715) 308-4508 or jaredpfallon@gmail.com
- JASON M. BURROWS, Imaging & Creative Services Director, KJAQ (96.5 Jack FM), and assistant commercial production director for the SEATTLE cluster can be found at (206) 719-5041 or radiomegatron@gmail.com
- JASON PHELPS Jingle Producer/Audio Producer, The Studio @ iHeartMedia - National Team, reach him at songwriterj@gmail.com or (404) 788-6272
- JAVA JOEL MURPHY, PD/afternoons Top 40 WAKS and PD Hip Hop WAKS-HD2 (REAL 106.1)/CLEVELAND reachable at javajoelmurphy@gmail.com or (315) 267-6182
- JEFF COCHRAN, SVPP/PD, KAAZ & KODJ/SALT LAKE CITY for 13 years, with IHEART for 20 years. Previous PD gigs WLIT/CHICAGO, KOSI/DENVER, KEZK/ST LOUIS, KMZQ/LAS VEGAS and IHEART/BOISE RVP/Programming. Contact Jeff by phone (801) 580-5686, email JeffCochranPD@gmail.com
- JEFF ILGENFRITZ, co-host of midday “The News Junkie” WTKS (REAL RADIO 104.1)/ORLANDO
- JEN RICHER, Midday Host/News Dir. at News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON, DC, reachable at jenricher@gmail.com
- JESSICA TILLBERG, Promotions/Production Director iHEARTMEDIA/QUAD CITIES, 20 years with the cluster. jessica.tillberg@yahoo.com
- JIM DORMAN, SVP/Programming for WICHITA and PD of Country KZSN (102.1 THE BULL) and AC sister KRBB (B98). Reach him at jimdorman2@aol.com or (615) 601-6436
- JIM O'HARA, iHEARTMEDIA SVPP/QUAD CITIES is callable at (563) 528-9369
- JIMMIE KASKA - Digital Content Dir./Sports PBP, producer, anchor, & host, MILWAUKEE & MADISON (WI); Former news/talk/sports program director and sports director, EAU CLAIRE (WI) - 17 years in broadcasting with iHEARTMEDIA. jimmiekaska@gmail.com & (608) 698-3650
- JIMMY ELLIOTT, PD/MD/mornings, WOVK/WHEELING, WV, out after 27 years is at jimmyelliottschlosser@gmail.com
- JOEL RILEY, after 26 years with the company and most recently the morning host at News-Talk WTVN-A/COLUMBUS, OH, has exited; reach him at golfstyleguy@Hotmail.com or (614) 519-6960
- JOHN "UNCLE JOHN" GATLIN, PD, Creative Services Director, Morning drive to P.M. drive, midday, let go after 27 years from WFFX (103.7 THE FOX)/HATTIESBURG, MS with a total of 45 years in radio. Contact him at gatlinjohn@bellsouth.net
- JOHN McKEIGHAN, Program Director, KDRB-FM (100.3 THE BUS)/DES MOINES, IA. Reach him at Jmckeigh@hotmail.com.
- JO-JO, 43-year vet, middays and afternoons at WSOL/JACKSONVILLE for 23 years, and 12 years on iHEARTCUSTOM, afternoons and overnights. Reach him at jo-stl108@hotmail.com.
- JORDAN DESOCIO, APD/MD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (513) 315-5826, or at radiogeek@gmail.com
- JUSTIN MILLER, Exec. Producer, Programming Lead ^ Digital Lead for WWHT, WHEN/Syracuse and WKGS/Rochester, NY. Reach him at justinrichardmiller112@gmail.com
- KEITH ABRAMS, SVPP/CLEVELAND AREA & OM iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND and PD at Rocker WMMS and Classic Hits WMJI is at (440) 665-2278 or reach him at keithabrams961@gmail.com
- KENDALL TOBE, KFBK New Talk (KFBK - FM 93.1)/SACRAMENTO Technical Producer for "The Afternoon News" with KITTY O'NEAL/Executive Producer of the "PAT WALL Show" can be reached at KendallAviva@gmail.com and (916) 505-5712
- KERRY WOLFE, SVP/Programming for MILWAUKEE and Country WMIL (FM 106.1) PD out after 31 years. Reach him at kerrylwolfe@hotmail.com or (414) 788-3764
- KEVIN WHITE, Producer & Imaging WMZQ/WASHINGTON is reachable at kevin.p.white1986@gmail.com or (443) 908-8063
- KIRK MARSKE, PD/Morning Show Host WOC (1420-A)/DAVENPORT, IA, and PD WFXN (Fox SPORTS RADIO 1230). Email him at marskemusic@gmail.com
- KJ CARSON, mornings at Rhythmic AC WKAF/BOSTON and can be reached at kjthedjboston@gmail.com or at (617) 329-9708
- KRISTAN BREWER, Digital Content Dir., BILOXI, MS (SOUTH EAST REGION)
- KRISTINA KAGE – 21 years in the PORTLAND, OR market, including AM drive at KXJM, afternoons KKCW, VT TAMPA, DETROIT, PHOENIX. (360) 931-3155 and KristinaMKage@gmail.com
- KRISTI ADAMS, iHEARTMEDIA INDIANAPOLIS Cluster Marketing and Promotions Director. Can be reached at (317) 410-4571.
- LADY LA, middays KZZP(104.7 KISS-FM)/PHOENIX
- LYNN HERNANDEZ, middays at Rocker KMOD/TULSA and cluster Public Affairs Dir., & Production Dir. Reach him at (918) 841-1635 or lynnhernandezkmod@gmail.com
- MADDOX, APD/afternoons, WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA is available at (813) 909-5444
- MARK CARBONARO, PD/Chief Operator/Ass't. CE at News-Talk KION-A-K266BD/MONTEREY, CA; reach MARK at markcarbonaro1@gmail.com or (831) 206-8578
- MARK LILLIE, PD for the FARMINGTON, NM, cluster. Reach him at (303) 704-0700 or lillie.mark@gmail.com
- MASON BLACK, HUNTSVILLE, Digital Content Director can be contacted at mdb0017@gmail.com
- MATT CRUZ, APD of KDJE, middays KDJE, and Director of Promotions and Marketing for all ARKANSAS - LITTLE ROCK, FAYETTVILLE, and FORT SMITH. (KDJE, KSSN, KMJX, KHKN, KKIX, KMXF, KEZA, KIGL, KMAG, KZBB, KKBD, KWHN) Can be reached at matthewspersonalemail@gmail.com or (501) 410-0682
- MATT CULBREATH, Creative Services Director, Sports, News Talk WSPD-AM and Sports WCWA AM, TOLEDO reachable at m@culbreath.us
- MATT JOHNSON, PD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (937) 238-8789, or find him at matthot1079@hotmail.com
- MATT LOI, Programming Assistant and Weekender, Classic Rock KKZX/SPOKANE, WA (509) 308-6332
- MATT PROVOST, Digital Director/On Air Talent HARTFORD and NEW HAVEN, on air talent for WKCI/NEW HAVEN and WKSS/HARTFORD as well as WRNX/SPRINGFIELD, MA and Digital Director at IHEARTMEDIA/NEW HAMPSHIRE for 5 years before coming to iHEARTMEDIA/CONNECTICUT in 2018. Get to MATT at mattprovost1@gmail.com or mattpro.media
- MATTHEW JARECKI, afternoon host, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KGME-A (FOX SPORTS 910)/PHOENIX. Email him at mjarecki94@gmail.com
- MICHAEL W. LOWE, morning co-host, WLRQ (LITE ROCK 99.3)/MELBOURNE, FL is findable at mlowe1970@gmail.com
- MICHAEL RIVERA, PD Spoken Word Formats and PD/afternoon driver at Country KHEY/EL PASO, TX and Country KBQI/ALBUQUERQUE. He also oversaw operations for News-Talk KTSM-A and Sports KHEY-A/EL PASO. Reach him at mjrivera1980@gmail.com
- MIKE BELL, PD KDFO, KRAB, KHTY, KBFP-A&F/BAKERSFIELD and afternoons at KDFO (98.5 THE FOX), an 18 year veteran of the cluster is approachable at mikebell1958@gmail.com or (661) 302 - 2095
- MIKE "FLOUNDER" DALY was at iHEARTMEDIA for almost 30 years, starting with JACOR/TAMPA in ’91 and transferring to SAN DIEGO in ‘99. He remains the voice of PRODUCTION VAULT ROCK and is available for voiceover work at (619) 887-4277 or mike@floundervo.com
- MIKE HUDSON, Area President/BATON ROUGE is out, replaced by TORI KAHL, Market Manager/NEW ORLEANS.
- MIKE KILLABREW, SVP/Programming INDIANAPOLIS cluster (WFBQ, WOLT, WZRL, WNDE, WOLT-HD2), former Director of Rock Programming WWDC, WBIG and former PD WXTB and WDAE. Reach him at (515) 608-2460 and killabrew@hotmail.com
- MIKE McCABE, PD WZFT/BALTIMORE is at (607) 644-5222, kerrpayne@gmail.com
- MIKE MCKAY, PD/Mornings WQRB (HOT COUNTRY B95)/EAU CLAIRE, WI and PM drive WATQ (MOOSE COUNTRY106.7). With B95 since day one, 27+ years. Cell: (715) 894-7714 and email: mckprod@charter.net
- MICHAEL "MIKIE" DELLINGER iHEART/CLEAR CHANNEL Veteran of 18 years PD/PMD, KTMQ (Q103.3 TEMECULA'S ROCK), KMYT (RADIO 94.5) TEMECULA VALLEY's Alternative Rock PD, (951).743.1889 and MGDellinger@gmail.com
- MIKE TIPTON, Production Manager for the EL PASO Market (KPRR, NPRR, KTSM-AM, KTSM-FM, KHEY-AM, KHEY-FM) and Afternoon Sports Show Host/Promotions Director on KHEY-FM Reach Mike at (915) 342-3303 or mrtipton33@gmail.com
- MIKE TYLER, PD/afternoon personality at WCKT (CAT COUNTRY 107.1)/FORT MYERS, FL. Reach him at RadioGuy.101@gmail.com or (386) 804-0323
- NATALIE DIPIETRO, Integrated Marketing Sales Mgr. in MILWAUKEE. Reach NATALIE at DiPietroN@aol.com or (414) 429-1037
- NIA MARCIANTE, Promotions Dir. WMZQ and WBIG/WASHINGTON, DC: Nia.Marciante@gmail.com
- NILS OLSEN,VP/Sales & Analytics for iHEARTMEDIA/SEATTLE, was laid off in mid-NOVEMBVER. Reach him at 206-226-NILS (6457) or nilsolsen@comcast.net, or linkedin.com/in/nilsolsen
- OTIS MAHER, MD/afternoons, WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA for nearly four years, is findable at Jeymaher20@yahoo.com or (704) 249-5771
- PETER MORLEY – Prod Dir. WWSW (3WS) & WPGB/PITTSBURGH
- PHIL TOWER, longtime Dir./News & Content and Programming at News-Talk WOOD-A-F/GRAND RAPIDS, reachable at philtower@gmail.com
- PK, mornings, WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA, can be found at (503) 577-7775, pkshow@me.com
- RAD MESSICK, SVPP/RSVPP WEST PALM BEACH; PD at WKGR, WLDI, WOLL. Reach him at radmessick@gmail.com and (818) 427-5119.
- REX LONG, PD at KHFI - KASE-HD2/AUSTIN, TX, Reach REX at RL45401@gmail.com or (737) 703-8175
- RYAN KRAMER, PD at Top 40/Rhythmic KPEZ and Sports KVET-AM/AUSTIN, TX, reach RYAN at Ryanweatherman25@gmail.com or (970) 443-7388
- RYAN POORE, Digital PD for the SALT LAKE CITY market for nearly 19 years; reach RYAN at me@ryanpoore.com or (801) 557-2077
- SAM NELSON, Dir./Urban Programming WLVH, WQBT, WSOK/SAVANNAH-HILTON HEAD is around at (912) 658-3720 or snelson586@yahoo.com
- SCOTT HAMMER, Digital Project Manager/Digital Content Director DETROIT REGION/NORTHERN OHIO REGION WIOT, WVKS, WRVF, WCKY, WCWA-A, WSPD-A plus seven other markets can be found at (419) 297-0004 or scotthammer8s@outlook.com
- SCOTT KUNDA, PD POUGHKEEPSIE, NY and SUSSEX, NJ for 10 years. Reach him at scottkunda69@gmail.com
- SCOTT RUSK, iHEARTMEDIA SPOKANE, Production Director and Afternoons at Classic Rock 98.9 KKZX, National Production Center team. Reach him at (509) 885-4096 or scottrusk@hotmail.com
- SCOTT VANDERPOOL, 30+ year SEATTLE Rocker "first in Grunge,", Afternoons/MD/APD, and the last SEATTLE native on KZOK/SEATTLE. Awaiting one of the five spots on a revamped FCC at scottvanderpool@msn.com.
- SHARI STONE, from "Mornings With MONTEZ & SHARI" on KGOR/OMAHA, NE. She can be reached at ShariStone@Hotmail.com
- SHAUN VINCENT, APD/MD/Afternoons Hot AC WMMX (MIX 107.7)/DAYTON. He was a 23-year MIX veteran. Reach him at: Shaunvincent321@yahoo.com
- SHAWN GARRETT, Regional Digital Director in SEATTLE AND PORTLAND exits after nearly 14 years. Worked in LA, PHILLY, NYC and SEATTLE. (818) 748-7655 and shawno@gmail.com
- SHELBY TARANTO, iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON Production Dir., and middays at Active Rocker WGIR/MANCHESTER, NH is findable at (781) 530-7560 or shelbytaranto.com or shelbytaranto1@gmail.com
- SHERI VAN DYKE – APD/middays WWSW (3WS)/PITTSBURGH is reachable at (412) 841-5006 or 945sheri@gmail.com
- STACY LYN, News Anchor/Morning Host, Show Host at News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON, DC and Midday host for iHEART Classic Hits and Oldies custom formats; find STACY at stacylynmoore@gmail.com or StacyLynVoiceovers.com
- STEVE CARNEY is out after nearly 15 years at iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA, as a host and producer. Reach out to him at carneyontheradio@gmail.com or (727) 692-4881
- STEVE-O LATART, Exec. Producer, THE DAVE RYAN SHOW, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS is at (612) 270-3278 or stevelatart@gmail.com
- STEVE POWERS, OM, MOBILE, AL
- TED HALLOWELL, mornings at Top 40 WRTS (STAR 104)/ERIE, PA and Assistant Promotions Director for the cluster. Reach out to HALLOWELL at thetedhallowell@gmail.com or call him at (814) 771-4690
- TEMPLE HANCOCK, Morning Show Producer and on air talent WNRQ (1059 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE and host of The Temple Of Rock podcast. (615)-605-5525 or email at templelundy@gmail.com
- TERRY O'DONNELL, WKKF, WRVE, WRVE-HD2/ALBANY, NY 518-257-6714 and terryod@nycap.rr.com
- TIM HERBSTER, SVP/Programming, PD KKRZ & KXJM/PORTLAND and is at (201) 725-4525 or timherbster@gmail.com
- TODD BERRY, OM, JACKSON, MS
- TODD VIOLETTE, WOLT (ALT 1033)/INDIANAPOLIS PD/PM Drive and Director of Events. Can be reached at (317) 499-4933.
- TOM SCHMID, morning show producer for the last nine years (after seven years part-time) at News-Talk WTVN-A/COLUMBUS, OH, was among the departures; he's reachable at ThomasBlixa@AOL.Com and (614) 439-3780
- TONY McGINTY, co-host of THE STANSBURY SHOW ON WRQK/CANTON, OH and Digital Content Coordinator for AKRON/CANTON, CLEVELAND/YOUNGSTOWN is around at (440) 554-6556 or tmcginty0@gmail.com
- TRAVIS DYLAN, SVP/Programming for the CHARLESTON, SC cluster. Reach him at travisdylan757@gmail.com or (843) 277-1361
- TREVOR MORINI SVPP, iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH and PD at WDCG (G105), WDCG HD-2, WRDU, WTKK/RALEIGH, reachable at (508) 317-9414 and tmorini91@yahoo.com
- VICTORIA SOTEKK, iHEARTMEDIA, SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, Promotions Director & Digital Content Director is findable at(301) 788-9865 and Victoria.Sottek@gmail.com
- WILLIE TANNER, Area Digital Content Director/ COLUMBIA-FLORENCE-MYRTLE BEACH-AUGUST, GA. Reach WILLIE at (843) 870-3150, william_tannersc@yahoo.com
- YANCEY SANFORD, Information Technology/Web Content, LAUREL-HATTIESBURG, MS, had been with the cluster for 29.5 years, with iHEART/CLEAR CHANNEL for 20 years in varying capacities from IT to on-air, to news reader and is reachable at sanford.yancey@gmail.com
If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.