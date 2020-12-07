More Pros Out Of Work

The iHEARTMEDIA RIF continues and has now entered week #6, as of TODAY (12/07).

In an effort to keep everyone connected, ALL ACCESS has compiled the most up to date list of those talented pros who are now out, that we know of, and that are now seeking work.

To highlight the most recent departures and keep the industry updated, ALL ACCESS and continue to post this list with the most recent additions at the top and then moving them to the longer, more permanent list each day.

Still many want to know why is this RIF taking place and why is it going on for so long?

Due to COVID-19 the impact has been felt in every sector of the economy. At the same time, iHEARTMEDIA is resetting and retooling virtually every department: management, content creation, promotion, marketing, podcasting, digital teams, sales and engineering staffs, as the company prepares for the future and to keep step with a WFH environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-changing staffing needs on its many on-going platforms and initiatives.

The format editors at ALL ACCESS are urging you to please keep these talented professionals in mind and in your prayers to help them find a new job. Even if you don't have a job for them, letting them know that you are thinking of them is very important, hence this list. Please, call or email them.

ALL ACCESS suggests that you keep these professionals in mind for any new openings in your company, as they will eventually need a job despite severance.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

New to the RIF list today:

BRADY, late nights, WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK is reachable at www.instagram.com/bradyonair/

JAKE "PACO" NAVARRO, Production Dir., IHEARTMEDIA/TALLAHASSEE and PANAMA CITY as well as PD/afternoons for WXSR (X101.5)/TALLAHASSEE and PD at WPAP-HD2 (96ROCK)/PANAMA CITY who can be reached at (949) 306-5023 or radiojake13@gmail.com

Here is an up to date and ongoing list of the names that ALL ACCESS knows about who have been laid off:

