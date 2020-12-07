Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: 24kGoldn, Iann Dior Hold Top Spot; Bieber/Chance Top 3, Ariana 'Positions' Top 5; AJR Top 10; Billie Top 15; Mendes/Bieber, Ariana '34+35' Top 20

* 24KGOLDN spends a 7th week atop the Top 40 chart with with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER are top 3, moving 4*-3* with "Holy," up 1420 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE goes top 5, leaping 7*-4* with "positions," and is up 2565 spins this week

* AJR move inside the top 10 in their 27th week on the chart with "Bang," up 12*-10* and +579 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is top 15 in her fourth week, rising 16*-14* with "Therefore I Am," climbing 1075 spins

* SHAWN MENDES & JUSTIN BIEBER are top 20 in their third week, moving 22*-17* with "Monster" with a gain of 1442 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE also enters the top 20 with "34+35," up 23*-19* and +892 spins

* MILEY CYRUS surges 38*-29* with "Prisoner," featuring DUA LIPA, and is up 1207 spins

* THE KID LAROI and ASHNIKKO debut this week

Rhythmic: Pop Smoke/DaBaby/Lil Baby #1; Jhene/H.E.R. Top 5; Ariana, Cordae/Roddy Top 15; Moneybagg Yo, Pop Smoke, Ty/Post Top 20

* POP SMOKE moves 3*-1* with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, and +461 spins

* JHENE AIKO & H.E.R. go top 5 with "B.S.," moving 7*-5* and are +485 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE goes top 15 with "positions," up 17*-13* and +321 spins

* CORDAE and RODDY RICCH hit the top 15 with "Gifted", moving 16*-15* and are +225 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO vaults into the top 20 with "Said Sum," climbing 21*-16* and +192 spins

* POP SMOKE has another top 20 hit with "What You Know Bout Love," up 23*-19* and +533 spins

* TY DOLLA $IGN is top 20, rising 22*-20* with "Spicy," featuring POST MALONE, up 225 spins

* LIL NAS X is just shy of the top 20, after a 397 spin gain, going 26*-21* with "Holiday"

* MEGAN THEE STALLION scores a huge debut at 25* with "Body," up 932 spins

* JACK HARLOW comes in right behind her with a large debut of his own with "Tyler Herro" at 26* and is +308 spins

* THE WEEKND enters at 33* with "Save Your Tears," and is +389 spins

* H.E.R. comes aboard at 36* with "Damage," up 203 spins

* BAD BUNNY and JHAY CORTEZ debut at 38* with "Dakiti," climbing 351 spins

* MIKE WILL MADE-IT debuts at 40* with "What That Speed Bout," featuring NICKI MINAJ

Urban: Lil Baby/42 Dugg New #1; Jhene Aiko/H.E.R. Top 5; BRS Kash Top 10; Saweetie/Jhene Top 15; Ella Mai, Sada Baby, Polo G Top 20

* LIL BABY grabs another chart topper with "We Paid," featuring 42 DUGG, rising 3*-1* and is +886 spins

* JHENE AIKO & H.E.R. go top 5 at both Rhythmic and Urban in the same week with "B.S.," moving 6*-4* and are +353 spins

* BRS KASH goes top 10 with "Th***t Baby (Go Baby)," moving 12*-10* and is +225 spins

* SAWEETIE hits the top 15 with "Back To The Streets," featuring JHENE AIKO, up 17*-14* and +445 spins

* ELLA MAI is one of three new entries into the top 20 with "Not Another Love Song," up 21*-18* and +182 spins

* SADA BABY also goes top 20 with "Whole Lotta Choppas," featuring NICKI MINAJ, moving 22*-19* and +208 spins

* POLO G is the third new entry to the top 20 with "Martin & Gina," up 23*-20* and +123 spins

* LIL DURK vaults 34*-23* with "Stay Down," featuring 6LACK and YOUNG THUG, up 476 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION has the top debut here at 35* with "Body," up 807 spins

* KANYE WEST, PAP CHANEL & FUTURE, SHY GLIZZY featuring JEREMIH, and JACK HARLOW also debut

Hot AC: Ava Max New #1; Surf Mesa/Emilee, Bieber Tracks Score Key Growth

* AVA MAX moves 3*-1* with "Kings & Queens," up 214 spins

* Inside the top 10, two songs score moves in the 300 spin range

* SURF MESA and EMILEE at 7* are +314 with "ily (i love u baby),"

* JUSTIN BIEBER at 8* with "Holy," featuring CHANCE THE RAPPER, is +292 spins

* 24KGOLDN is nearing the top 10, rising 13*-11* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, up 303 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and BENNY BLANCO's "Lonely" goes top 15 this week, moving 16*-15*

* SHAWN MENDES & JUSTIN BIEBER are close to the top 20 as "Monster" rises 24*-21* and is +375 spins

* MILEY CYRUS scores the lone debut at 40* with "Prisoner," featuring DUA LIPA

Active Rock: AC/DC Top Chart For 5th Week; Five Finger Top 10; Mammoth WVH Top 15

* AC/DC spend a 5th week at #1 with "Shot In The Dark"

* FOO FIGHTERS are closing in with "Shame Shame" at +82 spins and just 67 from the top spot

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH go top 10 with "Living The Dream," up 11*-9* and +104 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH enter the top 15 with "Distance," rising 18*-15* and is +147 spins

* PAPA ROACH move 30*-24* with "The Ending," up 120 spins

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN debut

Alternative: All Time Low Remain #1; Peach Tree Rascals Runner Up; Cannons Top 5; Billie Eilish Top 10

* ALL TIME LOW spend another week in the top spot with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, having topped the chart now for 12 total weeks

* PEACH TREE RASCALS are the runner up with "Mariposa," moving 3*-2* and is +82 spins

* CANNONS go top 5 with "Fire For You," up 6*-5* and is +161 spins

* BILLIE EILISH goes top 10 with "Therefore I Am," rising 13*-8* and is +246 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS go top 15 with "Heat Waves," motoring 17*-15* and are +275 spins

* BASTILLE hit the top 20 with "survivin'," up 21*-20*

* TAI VERDES scores the top debut at 29* with "Stuck In The Middle" at +336 spins

* DREAMERS and SIR SLY also debut

Triple A: Of Monsters And Men New #1; Foo Fighters Top 3; Chris Stapleton, Cage Top 10

* OF MONSTERS AND MEN take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Visitor"

* FOO FIGHTERS leap into the top 3, jumping 4*-3* with "Shame Shame," up 48 spins

* CHRIS STAPLETON hits the top 10 with "Cold," rising 11*-9*

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT enters the top 10 with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2000)," climbing 13*-10*

* MICHIGANDER hits the top 15 with "Let Down," up 16*-14*

* BAKAR is top 20, rising 25*-18* with "1st Time," up 62 spins

* CANNONS go top 20 as well with "Fire For You," up 22*-20* and are +40 spins

* MATT BERNINGER has this weeks debut

