Melissa McGurren (Photo: Facebook)

As her disappearance from the HUBBARD BROADCASTING AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO morning show she co-hosts with ERIC FERGUSON continues without explanation, ROBERT FEDER notes, "MELISSA MCGURREN released a FACEBOOK video expressing sorrow for her months long absence."

“I just wanted to say I appreciate all the messages and notes on FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM, and I just don’t want anybody to worry that anybody’s sick or has COVID or anything like that,” MCGURREN said. “We’re, thank goodness, all healthy in our family and I hope that you’re all healthy in your family. I pray for that every single night. But I just didn’t want anybody to worry. And I’m really sorry that I haven’t been there. I really truly am. I want to just make sure that I wished everybody a happy belated Thanksgiving and I hope you all have a wonderful CHRISTMAS, and miss you all. Thanks, you guys. OK, love you all. Thank you for all those great messages. Thank you so much. Bye bye.”

Asked to comment on MCGURREN’s status, VP/Brand Content JIMMY STEAL told FEDER, “MELISSA is taking some additional time off around the holidays.”

