Sold

MULTICULTURAL RADIO BROADCASTING LICENSEE, LLC is selling Brokered Ethnic KXYZ-A/HOUSTON to iHEARTMEDIAs iHM LICENSES, LLC for $1.4 million plus an LMA before closing, allowing iHEART to put its BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK programming on the station in the meantime.

In other filings with the FCC, FLORIDA BROADCASTING MEDIA, LLC is selling Spanish Variety WQXM-A-W260DA (RITMO 99.9)/BARTOW, FL to DRC BROADCASTING, INC. for $550,000 (including $50,000 for a time brokerage agreement before closing and assumption of a $103.850 loan with CITIZEN'S BANK OF FLORIDA).

TBLC GREENSBORO STATIONS, LLC is selling Silent WWBG-A/GREENSBORO, NC to RICHARD MILLER's TWIN CITY BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC for $85,000.

ROBERT YOUNG is selling '80s KBZI/MOORELAND, OK to ONE MEDIA, INC. for $10,000.

PUTBRESE COMMUNICATIONS, LTD filed for an STA to operate KWKY-A/DES MOINES, IA with reduced power during construction work.

Requesting Silent STAs were SOUTHERN BROADCASTING LLC (WDTM-A/SELMER, TN, silent pending installation of new equipment); CALVARY CHAPEL CLARINDA, INC. (KFOM/STANTON, IA, lost site); and CALL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, INC. (WAZQ/DUCK KEY, FL, staffing problems due to pandemic and restricted access to new site).

Applying for an extension of its Silent STA was VALLEY COMMUNITY BAPTIST CHURCH (WSPV-LP/AVON, CT, financial problems).

JJS MEDIA LLC has closed on the sale of Spanish AC KCKO (AMOR 107.9)/RIO RICO-NOGALES, AZ to DE LA FUENTE MEDIA, LLC for $700,030.

And SALT OF THE EARTH BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Gospel KEES-A/GLADEWATER, TX and K243CU/LONGVIEW, TX to LA PROMESA FOUNDATION for $125,000.

