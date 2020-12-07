Mark Daniels (Photo: LinkedIn)

Not everyone who is looking for a new job is a COVID or RIF casualty. Former CONNOISSEUR MEDIA/iHEART AC WALK/LONG ISLAND, NY morning host MARK DANIELS checks in with ALL ACCESS to share, "While I am not part of the iHeart RIF, I have been without a radio job since 11/15/2019. RIF, I believe, began in late 2019 and before COVID. COVID only made things significantly worse.

"After dedicating 34 years of my life as morning show host of CONNOISSEUR MEDIA's (formally iHEART/CLEAR CHANNEL) WALK 97.5, RIF was already in progress within my company during the fourth quarter of 2019 and I was one of many casualties. Despite my resume, track record, connections, and accomplishments, it has been impossible to find suitable employment anywhere in a part time or full time capacity."

Reach out to DANIELS, who will relocate, at (631) 576-6012 or mdangio@optonline.net.

