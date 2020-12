Sony Music Snaps It Up

Distribution and label services company HUMAN RE-SOURCES has been acquired by SONY MUSIC, reports MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE. The LOS ANGELES-based company was founded by J. ERVING in 2017, "and merged with TROY CARTER’s own distribution and services startup, Q&A, last year."

The report notes HUMAN RE-SOURCES will become part of THE ORCHARD.

