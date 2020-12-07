-
Chris Rongey Exits WXOS (101 ESPN)/St. Louis' 'The Fast Lane'
HUBBARD Sports WXOS (101 ESPN)/ST. LOUIS afternoon "THE FAST LANE" co-host CHRIS RONGEY tweeted FRIDAY (12/4) that he has exited the station. RONGEY joined 1010 ESPN in 2017; he also served as pregame and postgame show host for CHICAGO WHITE SOX broadcasts for several years and as an update anchor at Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO.
On "THE FAST LANE" on FRIDAY, midday co-host and former ST. LOUIS BLUES player JAMIE RIVERS was introduced as RONGEY's replacement starting TODAY (12/7) alongside ANTHONY STALTER and BRAD THOMPSON on "THE FAST LANE," while the midday "RIVS AND BK" is now "BK AND ALEX," with ALEX FERRARIO promoted to co-host alongside BRANDON KILEY.
Also, I don't work at 101 ESPN anymore.— Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) December 4, 2020
Also, I don't work at 101 ESPN anymore.— Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) December 4, 2020