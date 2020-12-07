Inks With Triton

BRAZIL's ESTADÃO newspaper has signed up for TRITON DIGITAL podcast technology, including OMNY STUDIO for management, distribution, and promotion, TRITON's ad server for dynamic ad insertion, Podcast Metrics measurement, and programmatic sales platform.

“Of all the potential partners that we evaluated, TRITON’s podcast technology and knowledgeable team were simply unmatched,” said ESTADÃO Editor, Audio Center EMANUEL PONCIANO BOMFIM. “Where podcasting is a relatively new channel for us, it was critical that we choose a technology partner that could provide powerful, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions that truly streamline the creation, measurement, and monetization of our content. TRITON provided all of this, in addition to a level of knowledge and support that we didn’t find in any other partner.”

“Many of the world’s print publications are leveraging podcasting’s year-over-year growth to expand their audience, promote their content, and increase their revenue,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir. SHARON TAYLOR. “We are pleased to provide ESTADÃO with the technology and support they need to enhance and expand their stories beyond the pages of their publication, while leveraging pre, mid, and post-roll ad insertion to increase their revenue and create an enhanced listening experience through relevant and targeted ads.”

