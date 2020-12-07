Now Through Thursday

BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WXKB (B103.9)/FT. MYERS is teaming with the MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS FOUNDATION of LEE COUNTY to host the 3RD ANNUAL BIG MAMA'S BIKE DRIVE. BIG MAMA’S BIKE DRIVE is accepting donations now through THURSDAY (12/10) at the WAL-MART location in ESTERO, FL and broadcasting live from the event.

Last year the event raised over #17,000 in cash and gift cards and had 947 bikes donated. This year, WXKB is targeting 10,000 toys, 1,000 bikes and $20,000 in donations.

WXKB's JASON "BIG MAMA" JONES commented, "The need is three times bigger than last year so we are doing it three times longer with three times the goal. Together we can make sure CHRISTMAS is magical not just for some kids, but for all kids in our community."

