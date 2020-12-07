Dorfman

ELETRA MUSIC GROUP has promoted GREG DORFMAN to EVP/Promotion. DORFMAN joined ELEKTRA in 1994, and has been with WARNER MUSIC (WMG) for over 25 years, He will now oversee the day-to-day operations of EMG’s promotion department, including the ELEKTRA, FUELED BY RAMEN, and ROADRUNNER.

Based in NEW YORK, DORFMAN reports to EMG Co-President MIKE EASTERLIN.

“DORF is one of the best in the business – a true champion for our artists who is loved and respected by the radio community,” said EASTERLIN and Co-Pres. GREGG NADEL. “He’ll be bringing his deep experience and expertise to this newly expanded leadership role, serving as EMG’s boots on the ground across all formats, while continuing to strategize, problem-solve, and motivate our amazing team. We’ve both worked with Dorf for over 15 years, and couldn’t be happier for him.”

“WARNER MUSIC has been my home since I started in the business, much of that time with ELEKTRA,” said DORFMAN. “But I have to say that the past two years, since the launch of EMG, have been among the most exciting and rewarding of my career. We have the most amazing roster making the most incredible music, supported by a passionate team that always puts our artists first. I want to thank MIKE and GREGG for this fantastic new opportunity.”

