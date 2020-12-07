Dixon

RADIO ONE/ST. LOUIS Station Manager NATE DIXON has joined ENTERCOM as VP/Sales for the ST. LOUIS cluster, including News-Talk KMOX-A, News-Talk KFTK (97.1 FM TALK), Hot AC KYKY (Y98), Urban AC WFUN (96.3 THE LOU), AC KEZK, and Hip Hop WHHL (HOT 104.1 FM). DIXON had been with RADIO ONE for 15 years and worked in the market for SINCLAIR BROADCASTING and CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEARTMEDIA.

“NATE has an incredible track record of performance, community outreach, and team building throughout his career in ST. LOUIS,” said SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN. “He is going to elevate our performance to new heights, and I look forward to him leading the way for our sales operation, turbo-charging revenue on all fronts.”

“I am so excited and thrilled to be a part of ENTERCOM ST. LOUIS,” said DIXON. “I look forward to working with BECKY and helping build the strongest cluster in the region.”

