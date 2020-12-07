-
KVOO Tulsa Re-brands As ‘The Bull’
As expected, GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS Country KVOO/TULSA re-branded TODAY (12/7) as “98.5 THE BULL,” using the slogan “The TULSA home of Today’s Hot Country.”
The move comes after last month’s hiring of new morning co-hosts TIGE & DANIEL (NET NEWS 11/6) and the addition of syndicated personalities BUD & BROADWAY to afternoons (NET NEWS 11/30).
"I am so excited to bring together such incredible radio talent all day that Tulsans are sure to love,” said GRIFFIN Radio Dir. of Operations STEVE HUNTER. “Having TIGE, DANIEL and AMBER [GLAZE] in the morning, followed by NIKKI [REID] in middays, BUD and BROADWAY in afternoons and TANNER at night is a winning combination."