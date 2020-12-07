Lane

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS artist CHRIS LANE and his wife, LAUREN BUSHNELL LANE, who revealed they are expecting their first child together. The couple wed in OCTOBER of 2019 (NET NEWS 10/28/19).

"Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama," LANE posted on his INSTAGRAM page with a video of the sonogram playing to his song, "Big, Big Plans," which he wrote in honor of his engagement to BUSHNELL LANE.

BUSHNELL LANE posted the same video with the caption, "A dream. Except I'm not dreaming. I'm wide awake. Holding your Dad's hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heartbeat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you, JESUS! All glory belongs to you."

