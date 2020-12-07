Wrighster

Veteran sports talk host and former JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS tight end GEORGE WRIGHSTER is joining SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO as host of "NIGHT CAP," weeknights at 1a (ET).

WRIGHSTER, who has hosted at FOX SPORTS, ESPN, and KFWB-A and KLAC-A/LOS ANGELES, said, “I am excited to join the MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO family and look forward to getting to know and engage with the amazing nationwide audience on SIRIUSXM.”

SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports Programming STEVE COHEN said, “With his experience both on the field and in the media, GEORGE brings an excellent and well-rounded perspective to the MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO channel and we’re excited to have him deliver an engaging and entertaining show to our listeners on a nightly basis.”

