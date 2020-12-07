Debuts Tuesday

COMMUNITY COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WMFE/ORLANDO and the FLORIDA CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING debut a new podcast TUESDAY (12/8) on the FLORIDA EVERGLADES.

"DRAINED," looking into the EVERGLADES restoration efforts that have created much controversy, is hosted by WMFE Environmental Reporter AMY GREEN. Excerpts will appear on WMFE programming as well and will be available to other stations for airing.

