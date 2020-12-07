Murley

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/BOSTON Dir. of Sales TINA MURLEY has been promoted to VP of Sales at the corporate level. MURLEY joined BEASLEY with the company's acquisition of since-sold AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7)/BOSTON. She previously served as a Sales Manager at CBS O&O WBZ-TV and HEARST ABC affiliate WCVB-TV/BOSTON, GSM at CBS RADIO Oldies WODS/BOSTON, and AE at CHARLES RIVER BROADCASTING Classical WCRB/BOSTON.

“TINA brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role as VP of Corporate Sales,” said CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY. ”Her positive attitude and commitment to excellence on behalf of our advertisers and the company made her the perfect choice to lead our company’s sales efforts into the future.”

“BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has incredible sales talent that is committed to offering full-service integrated marketing solutions,” said MURLEY. “I look forward to leading those sales efforts and collaborating with our content teams to deliver creative, results-driven solutions for our advertisers. I want to thank CAROLINE and the entire BEASLEY family for giving me this incredible opportunity.”

« see more Net News