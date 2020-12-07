Goodvin (Photo: Josie Kay/Ivy Tribe Nashville)

WIDE OPEN MUSIC PUBLISHING has named VICTORIA GOOVIN VP/GM. The company, originally launched in 2013, was acquired by ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP earlier this year (NET NEWS 2/19) and established a fresh roster of songwriters, including CHRIS BANDI, GEORGE BIRGE, MADDIE LARKIN, JOHN MARLIN and TIM OWENS, who was signed during the company's original launch.

GOODVIN moved to NASHVILLE from NORTH CAROLINA in 2009 to attend BELMONT UNIVERSITY and has worked at various publishing companies since. She was hired at WIDE OPEN MUSIC in 2019 to assist with publishing and management responsibilities.

"I have so enjoyed working with the entire WIDE OPEN team,” said GOODVIN. “I am very grateful for this opportunity and for their continued belief in me. I am so excited to get to work on the new company. We have an incredible roster already and you’ll be seeing a lot from them in 2020 and beyond!"

“Signing MADDIE, CHRIS, JOHN and GEORGE was a phenomenal opportunity for WIDE OPEN, and to be able to bring VICTORIA and TIM back to our team is beyond amazing,” said WIDE OPEN MUSIC PUBLISHING President STEVE WILLIAMS. “I’m so excited to see what these artists create in the coming years and how they excel under VICTORIA’s leadership.”

« see more Net News