Moore (Photo- Cody Villalobos)

BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM) and JUSTIN MOORE have extended their long-term, exclusive music publishing agreement. MOORE is one of the founding artist/songwriters initially signed to BMM.

“JUSTIN is part of the foundation of BIG MACHINE MUSIC," said GM MIKE MOLINAR. "'Til My Last Day' was the first #1 song in this catalog, and I’m so excited and honored that he will continue to be a big part of our future."

“Loyalty and friendship are things I learned to really value from my parents, and hope my own kids appreciate,” said MOORE. “These moments are another reminder of the people who have believed in me and continue to invest. Thank you MIKE and everyone at BIG MACHINE MUSIC as we create more stories through song.”

« see more Net News