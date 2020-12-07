Tax Prep Customer Study

A new CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE study fielded in OCTOBER offers some insights into AM/FM radio's value to tax preparation professionals and software providers as the income tax season looms.

In a post at the company's blog by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD, study results include that AM/FM radio is used more heavily among those looking for a new service (12 million consumers, 9% of tax prep customers) than TV and digital viewers, and using AM/FM across several formats in a media plan vastly increases reach among those consumers.

Read the post here.

