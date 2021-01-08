56th ACM Awards

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has announced that submissions for its "56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" are open TODAY (12/7) through FRIDAY, JANUARY 8th, 2021. The categories eligible for submissions include the main awards, radio awards, studio recording awards and video of the year. There will not be 2021 industry award recipients due to the entertainment shutdown as a result of COVID-19. The "56th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" will broadcast live from the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY, APRIL 18th, 2021 at 7p (CT) on CBS-TV.

Main awards are voted on by all of the ACM's membership categories. Studio Recording Awards are voted on by the membership categorized in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer fields, and the Radio Awards are voted on by the membership categorized in the Radio category.

The first round of ballot voting will take place beginning TUESDAY, JANUARY 19th through TUESDAY, JANUARY 26th. The second round will be held from WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10th through WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th and the final round begins WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17th and runs through WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24th.



Submit your entries here, and find more information on the awards here.

