NASHVILLE-based FOUNDRY RECORDS' Dir./Regional Promotion MARY LYNNE O'NEAL has departed the company and joined Country KDPM (92.3 FM THE DEPOT)/MARSHALL, TX's sales team. O'NEAL joined FOUNDRY in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/29). Prior stints include time at "The BIG D & BUBBA Show," ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP and COLD RIVER RECORDS.

The new role marks a return to O'NEAL's hometown, where she held her first radio role at competitor KMHT in 2003. Once she settles into her sales role, she plans to eventually also host middays at KDPM.

