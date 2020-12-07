-
Women’s Music Business Association Announces 2021 Officers, Gives Back To MusiCares
December 7, 2020 at 11:10 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The WOMEN's MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (WMBA), a non-profit organization that fosters opportunities for women within the music industry, has elected its 2021 Officers and Committee Chairs. Newly elected are: marketing professional and consultant KORTNEY TONEY (Pres.), HIPGNOSIS SONGS GROUP's BAYLEE KUSS (VP), RAMSEY SOLUTIONS' MELANIE BOUKAS (Secretary) and WILES + TAYLOR & CO.'s LIZZY STONE (Treasurer).
New committee co-chairs are: VIRGINIA BRICK (Events & Education), KATIE MAIFELD (Events & Education), JACKIE EBNET (Membership & Marketing) and JAIMEE THEIN (Membership & Marketing).
Additionally, WMBA awarded the following members with "2020 Wonder Woman Awards" for their outstanding commitment to the association and/or in their professional careers:
LIZZY STONE - Rookie Of The Year
AIMEE GRAHAM - Extra Mile Award
RITZ McCAIN - Movin’ On Up Award
JENN DICHIARA - Virtual Vixen Award
BAYLEE KUSS - Wonder Woman Award
Wrapping up the year, WMBA will be hosting a virtual donation drive TODAY (12/7) through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18th, benefitting MUSICARES, a charity that provides music community members healthcare support. Donate here.