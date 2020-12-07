Top (L-R): Toney, Kuss, Boukas, Stone. Bottom (L-R): Brick, Maifeld, Ebnet, Thein

The WOMEN's MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (WMBA), a non-profit organization that fosters opportunities for women within the music industry, has elected its 2021 Officers and Committee Chairs. Newly elected are: marketing professional and consultant KORTNEY TONEY (Pres.), HIPGNOSIS SONGS GROUP's BAYLEE KUSS (VP), RAMSEY SOLUTIONS' MELANIE BOUKAS (Secretary) and WILES + TAYLOR & CO.'s LIZZY STONE (Treasurer).

New committee co-chairs are: VIRGINIA BRICK (Events & Education), KATIE MAIFELD (Events & Education), JACKIE EBNET (Membership & Marketing) and JAIMEE THEIN (Membership & Marketing).

Additionally, WMBA awarded the following members with "2020 Wonder Woman Awards" for their outstanding commitment to the association and/or in their professional careers:

LIZZY STONE - Rookie Of The Year

AIMEE GRAHAM - Extra Mile Award

RITZ McCAIN - Movin’ On Up Award

JENN DICHIARA - Virtual Vixen Award

BAYLEE KUSS - Wonder Woman Award

Wrapping up the year, WMBA will be hosting a virtual donation drive TODAY (12/7) through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18th, benefitting MUSICARES, a charity that provides music community members healthcare support. Donate here.

