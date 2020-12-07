Fundraiser

ENTERCOM AC WTVR (MIX 98.1)/RICHMOND, with help from sister Hip Hop WBTJ (106.5 THE BEAT), News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP, Top 40 WRVQ (Q94), and Country WRXL-HD2-W253BI (BIG 98.5), raised over $220,000 in its 9th annual "36-Hours For Kids Radiothon" for CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU on DECEMBER 2nd and 3rd. The event has raised over $1.3 milllion over the years. MIX 98.1 devoted 36 hours to the broadcast.



“’36-Hours for Kids’ is a wonderful annual tradition and a great way for our radio stations to help support families and children in the RICHMOND community,” said SVP/Market Mgr. BENNETT ZIER. “The people of RICHMOND are very generous and it’s truly a special experience to be able to encourage our friends and neighbors to come together for a great cause.”

