Taylor

Global music company ONERPM has signed Americana singer/songwriter BRIT TAYLOR to a distribution deal. The KENTUCKY native recently released her debut, 10-song album, titled "Real Me." BOBBIE GENTRY, LORETTA LYNN, WAYLON JENNINGS and WILLIE NELSON are among some of the album's influences.

“It's not often you get to work with artists who have honed in on who they are and what they're trying to say through their music,” said ONERPM A&R rep JEFF TOBIAS. “BRIT is a one-of-a-kind artist who is creating undeniably standout music that will continue to wow audiences everywhere.”

« see more Net News