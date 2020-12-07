Cyndi Lauper's "Home For The Holidays"

CYNDI LAUPER will host her 10th Annual "Home For The Holidays" virtual concert event FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11th on her TIKTOK channel at 8p (ET).

The event, which benefits Homeless LGBTQ Youth under her TRUE COLORS UNITED organization, will feature appearances and performances by: ADAM LAMBERT, AMANDA SHIRES & JASON ISBELL, BETTE MIDLER, BILLIE EILISH, BILLY PORTER, BILLY STEINBERG, BOY GEORGE, BRANDI CARLILE, BRITTANY HOWARD, CARSON KRESSLEY, CHER, DOLLY PARTON, HARVEY FIERSTEIN, HENRY ROLLINS, JACKSON BROWNE, JUDY GOLD, JUSTIN TRANTER, KIM PETRAS, KING PRINCESS, "KINKY BOOTS," LL COOL J, MEG MYERS, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, SHARON OSBOURNE, SHEA DIAMOND, TAYLOR SWIFT, TOM KELLY, TRACY YOUNG, and WHOOPI GOLDBERG.

Additionally, the event's 10-year anniversary will stream on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13th, on LAUPER's YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages at 8p (ET).

LAUPER said, “It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things - my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help TRUE COLORS UNITED do the work that we do. The 'Home for the Holidays' concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began. Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”

"Home for the Holidays" is free to watch, with fans encouraged to donate to TRUE COLORS UNITED via donation button and stickers on TIKTOK, YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, as well as through Text-to-Give (Text TrueColors to 24365) or by clicking here.

