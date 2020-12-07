Bronstein

After 50 years in the business, "HEAVY" LENNY BRONSTEIN has retired. In a statement, BRONSTEIN commented, "After 50 years of promoting great artists and their music, it’s time to hang up the phone and enjoy the next chapter."

BRONSTEIN was hired by A&M RECORDS to do college radio promotion. At A&M, BRONSTEIN is credited with starting the monthly A&M sampler cassette of upcoming releases and A&M's "Dollar Concerts" that helped collect food donations for local charities.

BRONSTEIN started his independent promotion company, HEAVY LENNY PROMOTIONS upon leaving A&M in 1980. In 1990, BRONSTEIN returned to the label world and helped start CHARISMA RECORDS in the UNITED STATES. In 1993, he returned to HEAVY LENNY PROMOTIONS and independent promotion.

In retirement, BRONSTEIN's contact info remains the same. Reach him at heavylenny90405@yahoo.com.

