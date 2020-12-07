Merger

OSIRIS MEDIA is merging three PHISH podcasts into a single show on FEBRUARY 3rd. The move will combine "UNDER THE SCALES," "HELPING FRIENDLY PODCAST," and "BEYOND THE POND" into the new "UNDERMINE" weekly podcast , launching with Season One focusing on the band's early years.

“OSIRIS exists because TOM MARSHALL and I came together around our passion for telling the story of PHISH through the HELPING FRIENDLY PODCAST and UNDER THE SCALES,” said OSIRIS CEO RJ BEE. “We are taking another step in the evolution of OSIRIS with the creation of UNDERMINE. The teams of all three podcasts are thrilled to create the most complete picture of the early world PHISH was conceived in and simultaneously built.”



“Creatively, I work best in collaboration with others. I’ve done UNDER THE SCALES for four years now and am so excited for the potential of the team we’ve formed,” said Creative Dir. TOM MARSHALL. “I’ll be the guide on this journey to weave together the story of the early years of PHISH, and the work of all three podcast teams will create a must-listen show for both serious PHISH fans and music fans who want to learn about PHISH’s place in modern music history.”

