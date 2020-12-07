Joey & His Dog Tito

ALL ACCESS is very saddened to report that former iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA Promotions Director and WXTB (98ROCK) midday personality JOEY "DEUCE" AGAN has passed away.

JOEY left the cluster in mid-NOVEMBER due to the RIF, and was active on his FACEBOOK page as recently as DECEMBER 5th.

Several of JOEY's colleagues have reached out to ALL ACCESS with glowing remarks about what an amazing friend an co-worker that he was with such a positive attitude.

Circumstances of his passing are unknown at this time.

ALL ACCESS will update this story as more details surface.

