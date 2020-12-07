Free holiday special

The long-running, syndicated “The Country Oldies Show” is making its three-hour annual CHRISTMAS special available to all interested stations for free. Host and producer STEVE WARREN will present holiday music from classic Country stars, including DOLLY PARTON, ALABAMA, KENNY ROGERS, BROOKS & DUNN, REBA McENTIRE, JOHNNY CASH and many more.

The show is 100 percent barter, with four minutes of network ads and four minutes for local ads per hour. It is available to broadcast any time through SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27th.

Find more information here, and reach WARREN here, or at (718) 729-1962. “The Country Oldies Show” is now in its 26th year.

