Bones

iHEARTMEDIA's "The BOBBY BONES Show" raised $2.25 million for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL during its annual, two-day radiothon held on DECEMBER 3rd and 4th. Performers included CHRIS STAPLETON, DIERKS BENTLEY, LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, SAM HUNT and more. The show and its listeners have now raised more than $16.25 million for the hospital to date.

“I say it all the time, but none of this is possible without the passion of the #BTeam,” said BONES. “Supporting the kids and families at ST. JUDE is so important to us, and I’m so grateful all of you show up year after year and make this event so incredible.”

