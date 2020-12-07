Billie Eilish

BILLIE EILISH made the call and officially cancelled her "When We All Fall Asleep. Where Do We Go?" tour. The announcement was made via her TWITTER account THURSDAY (12/3). Her main priority is to make sure that fans can receive refunds for their tickets.

She wrote in her Twitter post: “We’ve tried as many scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and VIP passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can. Keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we’re ready and it’s safe we’ll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour."

Eilish has not been laying low during the pandemic. Since MARCH, She and her collaborator/brother FINNEAS have performed many livestreams, including one that was essentially an adapted version of the tour set. And in FEBRUARY we'll see the release of the documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” which will premiere in theaters and on APPLE TV PLUS.

