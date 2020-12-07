Haefner

Longtime CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT News Dir. DICK HAEFNER is retiring as of DECEMBER 11. HAEFNER has been WJR's News Director since 1989 and has worked in DETROIT radio since 1969 at stations including WDEE-A, WWJ-A, CKLW-A, and WXYZ-A/WXYT-A. His WJR news department has won PEABODY and MURROW awards along with the AP national award for Best Broadcast Reporting and several awards from the MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTING.

HAEFNER said, “Anything I may have accomplished is because of other people, my wife JUDY and my family who allowed me to pursue adventures in broadcast news, and especially my co-workers. My most important job was to put them in position to do their best work. What they accomplished every day is my greatest reward. I have had the best job in DETROIT radio news for almost 32 years. I'm the luckiest person I know.”

VP/Market Manager STEVE FINATERI added, “DICK HAEFNER can be considered one of the all-time brand ambassadors for News/Talk 760 WJR RADIO and CUMULUS DETROIT. He is one of the most talented in our industry and has upheld the highest standards of integrity and professionalism each and every day he has graced our airwaves.”

