COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS VP/News-Talk Affiliate Sales SUSAN O'CONNELL is retiring, effective DECEMBER 31st. O'CONNELL joined COMPASS six years ago after working at the WALL STREET JOURNAL RADIO NETWORK for seven years; She has also worked for ABC RADIO NETWORKS, CBS NEWS, and the PROGRESSIVE RADIO NETWORK. COMPASS is promoting Sr. Dir./Sports Affiliate Sales ROBERT BLUM to the new position of Sr. Mgr./Affiliate Sales for News-Talk-Sports to help fill the gap left by O'CONNELL's retirement.

“The best part of my job has always been working with great broadcasters.” said O'CONNELL. “Thank you all for sharing your time, talent, and friendship over the years. COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS was the perfect place to wind up. Representing our stellar News-Talk lineup and being part of this team has been an honor and a privilege.”



“SUSAN is a total superstar, friend, and treasured colleague,” said CEO PETER KOSANN. “Through hard work, perseverance, and cunning, SUSAN established COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS as a dominant player in news-talk programming with over 750 leading news-talk stations airing over a dozen hours of our daily, live, and original news-talk programming.”



“SUSAN will be missed,” added VP/Affiliate Sales & Content NANCY ABRAMSON. “SUSAN and I have sat next to each other for over 20 years. First at ABC RADIO NETWORKS, then at the WALL STREET JOURNAL RADIO NETWORK, and here at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS. I simply love her.”



Talent from COMPASS shows represented by O'CONNELL also had praise for the retiring executive, with "AMERICA'S FIRST NEWS" host GORDON DEAL calling O'CONNELL "my supervisor, mentor, rock, career guide, voice of reason, sounding board, supporter, 5 am texter, problem solver, and friend. I’ll miss her kindness, passion, wittiness, and loyalty, but am extremely excited for her next chapter.” LARS LARSON said that she "has been one of the best things that ever happened to me in talk radio. She's been professional, a joy to work with and great friend over the years.” "JOE PAGS" PAGLIARULO called O'CONNELL "a rock-star," adding that he is "in her debt big time" and has been "not only a representative but a friend and partner in getting the word out about the show."

