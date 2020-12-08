Novena & Anthony (Larry Hirshkowitz for KCRW)

NOVENA CARMEL and ANTHONY VALADEZ have been named co-hosts of SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Public Radio/Triple A KCRW/LOS ANGELES' prestigious "Morning Becomes Eclectic" show by President JENNIFER FERRO and PD ANNE LITT.

"MBE," as it's known, is the station’s flagship music program, heard weekday mornings from 9a to NOON (PT), and has been a source of music discovery since 1978. This is the first time two hosts will lead the morning show. ANNE LITT had been hosting "Morning Becomes Eclectic" since JASON BENTLEY's departure last year.



NOVENA, the daughter of rock immortal SLY STONE, and ANTHONY both come from KCRW’s after-midnight roster, collaborating extensively on everything from podcasts to live streams for their years-long friendship.

CARMEL is driven by a lifelong passion for sharing music with the masses, while L.A.’s VALADEZ brings his considerable DJ experience, turntablist skills, and positive energy to the mix.

Commented LITT, “I am so excited to pass the torch of MBE. NOVENA is pure joy, and ANTHONY is the heart and soul of LOS ANGELES. Together, they will explore fresh, new ways to reach music lovers globally.

"My journey will be to delve deeper into my role as Program Director of Music, bring our roster of incredible DJs to their fans, and capitalize on the boundless talents of our entire music department across all of our platforms.”



Said NOVENA, “I feel ecstatic, and a bit like I’m dreaming. I greatly admire ANTHONY’s work and what I would call his ‘creation ethic;’ he seems to never stop creating and finding inspiration for creativity everywhere. We already have a lot of fun and exciting ideas for the show, and I’m so looking forward to collaborating more with the KCRW team and connecting with the listeners.”



Added ANTHONY, “I’m excited to wake up with L.A. and NOVENA. She's my best friend, but what I admire the most is her ability to stay positive and always add perspective. I'm a fan of the show's celebrated history and hope to be an extension of it moving forward. It’s not a position I take lightly. I've always wanted to be at the intersection of ‘culture’ and ‘institution.’ KCRW has been the launching pad for ideas that fuse tech, social media, and execution of music discovery. These varied platforms have given me creative freedom to spotlight emerging artists and talent, and while I get the sense my aesthetic is perceived as ‘the sound of LA,’ in reality, it's the sound of the world."

Said NOVENA, “Obviously you’ll have the variety of two hosts instead of one, but we’re looking at ways to include even more voices that represent the KCRW community and beyond, including KCRW DJs, musicians, and listeners. I believe that cultivating and nourishing community and connectedness, now more than ever is so important, and that’s part of what I’m hoping the new format will allow. Music will always be one of the main conduits of making this possible,

and from there, the possibilities are endless.”

Commented KCRW President JENNIFER FERRO, “Our approach to this important role of MBE host was to really push the boundaries of what it means to be a DJ in today’s on-demand world. NOVENA and ANTHONY, together, make a powerful and joyful duo who will help KCRW be where the people are and share the magic of KCRW music. With these new hosts plus ANNE LITT solidly at the helm of our strategy, we are ready to define a new era in music.”



LITT became KCRW’s first female Program Director of Music and host of "Morning Becomes Eclectic" in 2019. She will continue hosting the show until after the NEW YEAR and then remain an on-air presence with her show; time and day TBD.

