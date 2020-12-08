Sony Music Group: Supporting HBCUs

A coalition of companies from every sector of the music business, including SONY MUSIC GROUP, CONCORD MUSIC GROUP, GRANDSTAND MEDIA and SUB POP RECORDS, have connected with leading HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES (HBCUs), using a career portal created by a group of music industry professionals.



The goal of the HBCU MUSIC BUSINESS PIPELINE is to "diversify and grow the pool of candidates applying for internships and entry-level positions throughout every segment of the music industry."



The HBCU MUSIC BUSINESS PIPELINE strives to cut the red tape around an insular industry and create relationships between career counselors at HBCUs and music business employers looking to fill internships and entry-level positions.



With COVID-19 forcing work online and social justice at the forefront of the industry, it is hoped the HBCU MUSIC BUSINESS PIPELINE offers an opportunity to make a systematic change early in hiring. For more information, go to

https://hbcumusic.biz/.



The participating colleges include CLARK ATLANTA, DELAWARE STTE, FAYETEEVILLE STATE, FLORIDA A&M and NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITIES.

The partner companies include ANTIFRAGILE MUSIC, BLACK BOX, BONFIRE RECORDS, CONCORD MUSIC GROUP, DAY ONE, FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, FOOL'S GOLD RECORDS, FORWARD ARTIST MANGEMENT, PHOTO FINISH RECORDS, GRANDSTAND MEDIA, IAMSOUND, SPLICE, INDEPENDENT, INTERNATIONAL ANTHEM RECORDING COMPANY, KORG USA, LITTLE OPERATION MANAGEMENT, MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION, PULSE MUSIC GROUP, REACH RECORDS, REDEYE DISTRIBUTION, ROSTRUM RECORDS, GRANDSTAND MEDIA, SECRETLY MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC GROUP, SPLICE, SUB-POP RECORDS and ZINC MUSIC.

